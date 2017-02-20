Former ALL-USA star Kelsey Plum moves to No. 2 scorer in NCAA history

— Washington guard Kelsey Plum’s postgame celebration Sunday consisted of hugs with family and friends, pictures with kids, autographs and then she headed to ESPN’s nearby studios for a SportsCenter spot, her second in two days.Such is life for the nation’s leading scorer.Plum scored 35 points to move into second place on the NCAA’s career scoring list and help No. 9 Washington beat Southern California 87-74.Plum’s high scoring at Washington follows a high school career atLa Jolla Country Day School (La Jolla, Calif.) in which she was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA second team in 2013. She also played for Team USA at the U-19 World Championships in 2013, helping the Americans to the gold medal, and was named a McDonald’s All American.

During her four years, La Jolla went 103-22 with four section titles and a state championship as Plum posted 2,247 points (19.9 average) and averaged 5.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.