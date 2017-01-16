ALL-USA kicker Brandon Ruiz decommits from Alabama

Williams Field (Gilbert, Ariz.) senior kicker Brandon Ruiz, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA team, has decommitted from Alabama, according to his Twitter post on Sunday.

“Please Respect My Decision to Re-Open My Recruiting Process,” Ruiz tweeted, before giving more explantion:

Please Respect My Decision to Re-Open My Recruiting Process. https://t.co/mP0LiK8pcR —

Brandon Ruiz (@BrandonRRuiz) January 16, 2017

Earlier in his high school career, Ruiz was set to leave Williams Field for national powerhouse Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), but decided to stay home because of his close connection with his family and high school teammates.

There is speculation that Ruiz could be looking at staying home again with Arizona State, a consensus that All-American Zane Gonzalez came to with his college career.

Ruiz kicked in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and also was named National High School Kicker of the Year by Chris Sailer.