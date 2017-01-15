ALL-USA linebacker Louis Acceus commits to North Carolina State

Louis Acceus, a linebacker from St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.), has committed to North Carolina State, along with high school teammate Joshua Fred-Jackson.

The two were on an official visit this weekend.

Acceus, who is 6-1 and 205, was selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Second Team Defense this fall and chose the Wolfpack on Sunday among 17 reported offers.

“I was treated like family when I was hanging with the players,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports. “They treated me like one of their own. I only been with the guys two days and I feel like I knew them all my life.

“I was really comfortable with the coaching staff. They are all a great group of guys.”

He is ranked as the No. 18 player regardless of position and his ratings have been moving upward.

Fredd-Jackson is a three-star offensive guard who is 6-4 and 300 pounds and had 13 offers.