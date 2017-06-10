ALL-USA Watch: Alabama commit Montana Fouts throws whopping 451 pitches in day

East Carter (Grayson, Ky.) was eliminated from the Kentucky state high school softball tournament late Friday night, but you can’t blame the effort put in by American Family Insurance ALL-USA High School pitcher Montana Fouts.
Fouts, a junior Alabama commit, threw a whopping 451 pitches in four games Friday and was named to the all-tournament team. That follows her throwing a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 9-0 victory against Collins on Thursday night.
To run down the day: East Carter lost 1-0, to South Warren in eight innings to move to the consolation bracket. The Raiders beat Boyle County 4-0, held on to beat Wofford County 3-2 and then lost 4-2 to Owensboro Catholic.
The Raiders finished 36-5 on the season and 3-2 in the state tournament.
The state championship game is Saturday.