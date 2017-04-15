Evina Westbrook, Michael Porter Jr. receive ALL-USA Player of the Year trophies

BROOKLYN — Michael Porter Jr. and Evina Westbrook received their American Family Insurance ALL-USA Basketball Player of the Year trophies during a presentation Friday at the Jordan Brand Classic.

Porter, a Missouri signee from Nathan Hale (Seattle), led the Patriots to a 3A state title and 29-0 record. He averaged 36.4 points and 13.5 rebounds a game.

Westbrook, a Tennessee signee from South Salem (Salem, Ore.), averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.4 blocks, leading her team to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament.

The halfcourt presentation during the second half of the girls game was made by Jim Halley of USA TODAY High School Sports and Lizzette Villanueva, sponsorship and events specialist for American Family Insurance.