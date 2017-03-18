ALL-USA Player of the Year Shaun Wade shares advice with youth in hometown

Shaun Wade, an Ohio State early enrollee, has been in Columbus for a few months so it makes sense that he would return home to Jacksonville for his first spring break.

While he’s home, though, Wade has been talking to young athletes in his hometown about his path to winning multiple state titles at Trinity Christian and earning an FBS scholarship.

Wade, a U.S. Army All-American defensive back, was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year last fall for his efforts as a senior.

Wade’s father, Randy, said Shaun has met with the Team Elite Jacksonville boys AAU basketball program, teams from the Pro Impact 7 on 7 program, among others, and hopes to meet with the Sweetwater Athletic Association Pop Warner team that recently won nationals. Wade earmarked his $1,000 Gatorade Player of the Year for the Sweetwater Falcons, his father said.

“I want to explain to them the difference between college and high school and how important it is to keep their grades up so they can go to college,” Shaun said. “I want to give the knowledge to people so they can meet their goals and have no excuse.”

Wade also stressed putting in the work to get a scholarship, given the number of players who are all pursuing opportunities. Not a prolific tweeter, Wade also talks about being responsible on social media for both athletes and their parents. “work in silence. Don’t announce everything,” his father said.