ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball: Second Team

By: John Tawa, PrepVolleyball.com | August 23, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Teams were selected based by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Brentwood (Tenn.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Texas<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Twice a member of the USA Youth National Team, Eggleston was named Tennessee Gatorade POY in 2016 after leading the Bruins to a 50-4 record and another Class AAA state championship. The Texas recruit recorded 406 kills, 184 digs, 52 blocks and 44 service aces and was named MVP of the state championship match.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Larry McCormack, Tennessean</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Corona del Sol (Tempe, Ariz.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-11<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> An outside hitter with back row skills so strong that she’s playing libero for the USA Youth National Team, Nuneviller led the Aztecs to a 39-5 record and the Arizona 6A state championship in 2016. Nuneviller tallied 361 kills, 315 digs, 50 service aces and 35 blocks and was named Arizona’s Gatorade Player of the Year.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> David Kadlubowski, azcentral sports</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Langham Creek (Houston)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Incredible off one foot behind the setter, Foreman is a blazing fast middle with outstanding athleticism and leadership skills. In 2016, this LSU recruit amassed 334 kills and 143 blocks for the 35-11 Lobos.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Victory Views</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Oregon<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> An intimidating force at the net, this future Oregon Duck recorded 311 kills and 100 blocks for the 23-11 Cougars in 2016. Bacon is considered a Top 10 national recruit in the 2018 class.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> PrepVolleyball.com</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Fayetteville (Ark.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-0<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Washington<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Twice the Arkansas Gatorade POY, Powell captained Fayetteville to a repeat large-class state title in 2016. The Washington recruit put up 917 assists, 75 aces, 298 digs and 124 kills. She was named First Team All-State.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rodda Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. Thomas More (Champaign, Ill.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter/Right Side Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Auburn<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A tremendous athlete with elite setting and attacking skills, Allison was named MVP as her Illini Elite club team captured the AAU National Championship in the 17 Open division this June. The previous fall, Allison did it all for her 32-6 high school team, pacing the Sabers with 230 kills, 329 assists, 139 digs and 47 blocks.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jad Mason</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Hebron (Carrollton, Texas)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-6<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Benbow was named First Team ALL-USA by <em>USA Today</em> <em>Sports</em> after helping to lead the Hawks to a second straight Texas 6A title in 2016. Benbow, who was named First Team All-Area by the <em>Dallas Morning News</em> and First Team All-State by the TGCA, finished the year with 565 digs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Larry Yates</p>
