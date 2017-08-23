ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball: Third Team

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | August 23, 2017
The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Volleyball Teams were selected based by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
MORE: First Team | Second Team | 5 More Worth Watching
LOOKBACK: 2016 ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team
Click on the gallery to meet the players:
<p><strong>School:</strong> Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> USC<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> An effortless attacker committed to USC, Schirmer had to sit out last year’s high school season after transferring but helped lead Mizuno Long Beach to a club national title this past summer. Schirmer will be the go-to hitter this fall on Redondo Union.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> Tiffany Rodriguez</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Mother McAuley (Chicago)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Outside Hitter<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-foot<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>College:</strong> Notre Dame<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led the Mighty Macs to a 38-1 record, the Class 4A state championship and the No. 1 national ranking by USA TODAY Sports this past season. The ALL-USA Third Teamer tallied 498 kills, 473 digs, 69 blocks and 25 service aces and recorded 57 kills and 59 digs in McAuley’s four-match state tournament run to the title.</p><p><strong>Photo:</strong> HR Imaging</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Corona del Mar (Newport Beach, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Uncommitted<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A great athlete who possesses equal parts power and speed, Kipp is an intimidating force whether playing in the middle or on a pin. A member of the USA Youth National Team, Kipp was an All-County pick by the <em>Orange County Register</em> last fall.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Figge Photography</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Pleasant Grove (Utah)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Middle Blocker<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-4<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> BYU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A Top 20 national recruit committed to BYU, Gneiting was a force for Pleasant Grove in her first year with the Vikings last fall. She had 213 kills and 72 blocks for the Utah large-class runners up.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Rebecca Richardson</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Novi (Mich.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-10<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Michigan<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Helped the Wildcats capture another Michigan Class A state championship in 2016. The Michigan recruit was an All-State First-Team selection, All-County POY and Michigan Gatorade POY. She finished the fall season with 1,451 assists, 203 kills, 361 digs, 45 blocks and 76 aces.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Kimberly P. Mitchell, Detroit Free Press</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Miami East (Casstown, Ohio)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Setter/Right Side Hitter<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Penn State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Led Miami East to an Ohio Division III title in 2016. The Ohio State recruit notched 494 kills, 337 assists, 161 aces, 169 digs and 60 blocks and was an obvious choice for First Team All-Ohio Div. III. She also helped lead her Munciana club team to the AAU national title in the 18 Open division.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Jill McCullough</p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Libero<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 5-6<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A great athlete with a relentless defensive attitude, Fischer was named MVP two summers ago when her A5 club team swept the year-end national championship events. The future Florida Gator plays outside for her high school team and was a First Team All-State pick at the position last fall after amassing 223 kills, 67 aces and 412 digs.</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> PrepVolleyball.com</p>
ALL-USA Volleyball, American Family Insurance, Brooklyn Schirmer, Charley Niego, erin o'leary, girls volleyball, Heather Gneiting, Jonni Parker, Kendall Kipp, Riley Fischer, Volleyball, ALL-USA
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send