ALL-USA receiver Jeff Thomas picks Miami

East St. Louis receiver Jeff Thomas, one of the speediest recruits in the country, didn’t take long to decide on a college on Wednesday.

Packed house at East St. Louis for WR Jeff Thomas announcing his college choice. pic.twitter.com/xL8fbPZj6G — Charlie Marlow (@CharlieMarlow_) February 1, 2017

Thomas, an ALL-USA first-team wide receiver who led his team to a 7A state championship and was the MVP of the Under Armour All-America Game, picked Miami over Illinois, Oregon and Missouri.

“Football has taken me places I never thought they would have taken me in life,” Thomas said. “I would like to say thank you to my coaches, my team, my family and my teachers. Some would say it’s a blessing and a curse to be where I’m from. With that said, I am going to be attending the University of Miami. They showed great love and told me where I’m going to go once I get there.”

According to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, he was the top uncommitted wide receiver going into the day.

Though small at 5-10 and 175 pounds, has been timed at 4.38 in the 40-yard dash.

This past season, he had 58 catches for 1,198 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Flyers. Thomas was one of eight Flyers who announced their college choices on Wednesday.