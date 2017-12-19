ALL-USA receiver Rondale Moore decommits from Texas

Trinity (Louisville) senior wide receiver Rondale Moore, one of Kentucky’s most coveted high school recruits, announced Tuesday morning via Twitter that he has decommitted from the University of Texas.

“With my senior season officially over and the future staring me in the face, I’ve had time to sit back and evaluate where I am and where I want to be,” Moore wrote on Twitter. “With that being said, this decision did not come easy for me but I am decommitting from the University of Texas and reopening my college recruitment.”

Moore wrote that he will announce his new commitment Jan. 6 during the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio. That game will be televised live by NBC.

Before committing to Texas, Moore also was considering scholarship offers from Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Georgia, among others. He took an official visit to Purdue last weekend.

Moore, a 5-foot-8, 174-pound senior, recorded 109 catches – second-most in state history for a single season – for 1,478 yards and 16 touchdowns this season as the Shamrocks finished 15-0 and won their second straight Class 6A state title.

Moore also rushed for 537 yards and seven touchdowns on 50 carries and returned two punts for touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and received the Louisville Quarterback Club’s Paul Hornung Award.