ALL-USA star Sydney McLaughiln helps set world DMR record

World record 😭 God is amazing. These girls are unreal talents. Love them. And thank you New Balance for the opportunity 💙 #NBIGP 10:40.31 pic.twitter.com/UZQBHZ7nzL — Sydney McLaughlin (@GoSydGo) January 29, 2017

Sydney McLaughlin, a 2016 Olympian from Union Catholic (N.J.), was part of an American distance medley relay team that broke the world record at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday in Boston.

McLaughlin, 17, the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, ran the 400-meter second leg in 52.32 seconds.

Olympic bronze medalist Emma Coburn ran the 1,200 meters. World Championships bronze medalist Brenda Martinez ran the 800 meters; and Olympic bronze medalist Jenny Simpson won the 1,500 meters. Their time was 10:40.31, breaking the world record of 10:42.57 set in 2015.

McLaughlin, a Kentucky commit, ran the 400-meter hurdles in Rio. She finished fifth in her heat in the semifinals.