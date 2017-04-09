ALL-USA Watch: Sydney McLaughlin sets national HS record in 300 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin keeps breaking records at well, a record pace.

The 2016 Olympian from Union Catholic (Scotch Plains, N.J.) ran 38.90 in the 300 meter hurdles at the Arcadia Invitational in California on Saturday in her outdoor season debut.

That took more than a full second off the previous mark of 39.98 set in 2001 by Lashinda Demus, who would go on to win silver at the 2012 Olympics in the 400 hurdles, win and world championship and set the American record.

More amazing, this was the first time McLaughlin has run the hurdles at 300 meters. The distance is not typically run in New Jersey.

McLaughlin, the reigning American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, was named to the ALL-USA Preseason Team on Friday.

McLaughlin already had national high school records in the 400 hurdles outdoors and the 300 meter and 400 meter dashes indoors. She also ran a leg on an American all-star team that set the world record in the distance medley relay at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in January.

“I wasn’t thinking about records, just getting used to the length and leaving a lasting impression was my idea,” told The Los Angeles Times. “I take it one meet at a time, one practice at a time. I don’t look to the future.”