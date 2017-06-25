Teen Olympian Sydney McLaughlin sets world junior record in 400 hurdles

Sydney McLaughlin, from Union Catholic (N.J.), broke 54 seconds in the 400 meter hurdles for the first time in her career Sunday to improve on her won world junior record.

At the USA Track and Field Championships in Sacramento, McLaughlin ran 53.82 seconds from the far outside lane. She had run 54.03 seconds during the recent state group championships.

McLaughlin, a 2016 Olympian, finished sixth in the field. Winner Dalilah Muhammad’s time of 52.64 was the sixth fastest all time. Shamier Little finished second in a time of 52.75, which is ninth.

Last weekend, McLaughlin ripped off a 49.85 400-meter split on the anchor of the Swedish Relay at the New Balance Outdoor Nationals. That is believed to be the fastest one-lap split by a schoolgirl in track and field history — and the smashing of a barrier that was once thought to be out of reach.

The week before that at the New Jersey Meet of Champions, she won the 400-meter hurdles and 400-meter dash, matching a state record with 11 individual career gold medals at the Meet of Champions.