Anthony Schwartz -- ALL-USA sprinter and football star -- narrows recruiting to six

Anthony Schwartz, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Track and Field team as one of the nation’s top sprinters, is also a football star at American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.).

Schwartz announced a final six for football Sunday night on Twitter: Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU and Southern California. He noted that a commitment was “coming soon.”

Schwartz told USA TODAY High School Sports that all six schools are allowing him to run track as well. He said he is not feeling any pressure to choose between his two sports and expects to do both.

Top 6… No Interviews Please🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/3c0Sn5RPiN — Anthony Schwartz (@anthony_flash10) July 24, 2017

Schwartz is ranked as a four-star receiver and plays for one of the top football programs in the nation. He is listed as the No. 30 receiver prospect by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

On the track, Schwartz was the U.S. 100 meter leader with his world youth (under age 18) record 10.15 clocking and bettered 10.50 in 11 races. He was the New Balance Nationals champion and the top high school 100 finisher at the USATF Junior Championships (fourth overall).