ALL-USA track star Sammy Watson commits to Texas A&M

Rush-Henrietta senior Sammy Watson, the most accomplished high school track and field athlete in Section V history, ended months of speculation about her future Thursday when she signed a national letter-of-intent to attend Texas A&M.

The five-time Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Athlete of the Year and an eight-time first-team selection, including this past indoor track season, holds every single indoor Section V record from 400 meters to the mile with the exception of the 1500 — a record she broke only to see fellow Section V runner Anna Kostarellis of Churchville-Chili set the mark at states.

Watson was also named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls track and field team.

Watson holds national high school indoor records in the 600 (1:27.13), 800 (2:01.78) and 1000 (2:40.72).