Elite high school girls hockey players turn down USA Hockey for Worlds

USA Hockey has hit up the high school ranks for replacement players for next week’s IIHF Women’s World Championship and at least two have said “no.”

Natalie Snodgrass, a senior at Eastview High in Apple Valley, Minn., and a standout on last year’s Under-18 Women’s World Championship team, wrote on Twitter on Friday that USA Hockey had reached out to her.

Today I will do what others won't so tomorrow I can do what others can’t. I said no to USAH & will not play in the 2017WC #BeBoldForChange — Natalie Snodgrass (@nataliesnod9) March 24, 2017

Cayla Barnes, captain of the U18 team, wrote on Twitter that she has turned down an offer.

Barnes, a defender from New Hampton School in New Hampshire, has represented the U.S. in a number of international events, including the U18 worlds three times. She was the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Hockey Player of the Year in 2015-16.

Snodgrass also is a member of the ALL-USA team.

USA Hockey announced Thursday that it would reach out to replacement players, and Friday dozens shared on social media that they had turned down the offer to replace the 23 players who have vowed to boycott the World Championship in an effort to garner better wages and other support for the team.

Reached late Friday by USA TODAY Sports, Snodgrass referred questions to Team USA captain Meghan Duggan. Duggan did not immediately respond to a text message from USA TODAY Sports.

USA Hockey spokesperson Dave Fischer declined to comment.