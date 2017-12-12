ALL-USA Volleyball Coach of the Year: Bret Almazan-Cezar, Archbishop Mitty

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thayer Hall, Dorman

COACH PROFILE:

Bret Almazan-Cezar

School: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California)

Record: 33-5

PrepVolleyball.com’s National Coach of the Year in 2013, Almazan-Cezar continued to do magical things with his Monarchs in 2017.

Despite graduating his two most dynamic players from last year’s team, Almazan-Cezar’s Mitty squad repeated as California Open Division state champions this past fall, sweeping a team in the state championship match that defeated it during the regular season.

Archbishop Mitty has now won six consecutive state titles under Almazan-Cezar’s watch and a state-record 14 overall.

Almazan-Cezar has a career record of 823 wins against only 121 losses in his 25 years on the bench.

