ALL-USA Volleyball Coach of the Year: Bret Almazan-Cezar, Archbishop Mitty

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.
MORE: First Team | Second Team | Third Team
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Thayer Hall, Dorman
COACH PROFILE:
Bret Almazan-Cezar
School: Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California)
Record: 33-5
PrepVolleyball.com’s National Coach of the Year in 2013, Almazan-Cezar continued to do magical things with his Monarchs in 2017.
Despite graduating his two most dynamic players from last year’s team, Almazan-Cezar’s Mitty squad repeated as California Open Division state champions this past fall, sweeping a team in the state championship match that defeated it during the regular season.
Archbishop Mitty has now won six consecutive state titles under Almazan-Cezar’s watch and a state-record 14 overall.
Almazan-Cezar has a career record of 823 wins against only 121 losses in his 25 years on the bench.
LOOKBACK: ALL-USA Preseason Volleyball Team