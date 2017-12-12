ALL-USA Volleyball Player of the Year: Thayer Hall, Dorman

The 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Volleyball Team was selected by John Tawa of PrepVolleyball.com based on past performance, level of competition and strength of schedule.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Bret Almazan-Cezar, Archbishop Mitty

PLAYER PROFILE:

Thayer Hall

School: Dorman (Roebuck, South Carolina)

Position: Outside hitter

Year: Senior

College: Florida

Hall stands 6-4 but moves like she’s 5-10. This summer she showed off her advanced skills while playing for the USA U20 team at the Pan America Games in Costa Rica. Despite being the only high school player in the tournament, she was named MVP!

Hall not only was the No. 1 recruit in the Senior Aces, she also was PrepVolleyball.com’s 2016 National Junior of the Year.

A power hitter who also has every shot in the book, Hall continued her exceptional play into the fall high school season, once again leading Dorman to a high national ranking and the South Carolina large-class title.

She will graduate with 2,299 kills, more than 1,300 digs and more than 200 aces over her four-year career.

