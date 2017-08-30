ALL-USA Watch: 5-star WR Justyn Ross looking for 'smart' play in FSU-Bama matchup

PHENIX CITY — Two of Justyn Ross’ top five schools play each other Saturday in Atlanta.

He plans to be inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium watching top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Florida State go at each other in Atlanta.

The 5-star recruit out of Central-Phenix City won’t be there just for the atmosphere, though. Ross plans to observe a couple of things that may help him decide where he’ll attend college.

“I’m just looking for a team that open up their passing game,” Ross said. “Smart offensive coordinator. Smart quarterback and just a good team.”

In breaking down his top five, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound Ross spoke highly of the Crimson Tide and Seminoles.

“Alabama, they’re a winning team,” Ross said. “They don’t put as many receivers in the league (NFL), but with their new offensive coordinator (Brian Daboll), I think that they’re going to open up the passing game a little bit more.”

As for Florida State, Ross loved “the vibe” during his first trip there.

“They throw the ball a lot, too,” Ross said. “That’s why they’re one of my options.”

Auburn, Clemson and Florida are also in Ross’ top five. Ross said he didn’t grow up having a dream school. That’s making it tougher for him to choose a program.

He isn’t in a rush to commit. Ross said he’ll probably skip past the early signing period in December and wait until National Signing Day in February to decide.

“So that I know it’s the right school,” Ross said. “So that I have enough time to focus on one school.”

On Saturday, he’ll be focused on two schools in Atlanta — Alabama and Florida State.