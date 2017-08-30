USA Today Sports

ALL-USA Watch: 5-star WR Justyn Ross looking for 'smart' play in FSU-Bama matchup

Central-Phenix City receiver Justyn Ross is looking forward to watching two of his top five schools play in person when Alabama and Florida State go at each other Saturday in Atlanta. (Photo: Duane Rankin, Montgomery Advertiser)

PHENIX CITY — Two of Justyn Ross’ top five schools play each other Saturday in Atlanta.

He plans to be inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium watching top-ranked Alabama and No. 3 Florida State go at each other in Atlanta.

The 5-star recruit out of Central-Phenix City won’t be there just for the atmosphere, though. Ross plans to observe a couple of things that may help him decide where he’ll attend college.

“I’m just looking for a team that open up their passing game,” Ross said. “Smart offensive coordinator. Smart quarterback and just a good team.”

Central-Phenix City senior Justyn Ross talks about his top five and what he’ll be watching for when two of them, Alabama and Florida State, face each other Sept. 2 in Atlanta. (Photo: Duane Rankin, Montgomery Advertiser)

In breaking down his top five, the 6-foot-4, 197-pound Ross spoke highly of the Crimson Tide and Seminoles.

“Alabama, they’re a winning team,” Ross said. “They don’t put as many receivers in the league (NFL), but with their new offensive coordinator (Brian Daboll), I think that they’re going to open up the passing game a little bit more.”

As for Florida State, Ross loved “the vibe” during his first trip there.

“They throw the ball a lot, too,” Ross said. “That’s why they’re one of my options.”

Auburn, Clemson and Florida are also in Ross’ top five. Ross said he didn’t grow up having a dream school. That’s making it tougher for him to choose a program.

He isn’t in a rush to commit. Ross said he’ll probably skip past the early signing period in December and wait until National Signing Day in February to decide.

“So that I know it’s the right school,” Ross said. “So that I have enough time to focus on one school.”

On Saturday, he’ll be focused on two schools in Atlanta — Alabama and Florida State.

