ALL-USA Watch: Alyssa Wilson breaks national shot put record

Not to sound like a broken record, but Alyssa Wilson has broken another record. This one, though, might be her biggest yet.

We last checked in on Wilson a week ago, after the Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.) senior had posted the season’s best throws in the nation in the shot put and discus at the same meet.

On Monday, Wilson outdid not only herself but any girl who has thrown a shot put at the U.S. high school level.

With a throw of 57-1 ¼, Wilson broke the outdoor national record at Monday’s Ocean County Championships in Jackson, N.J.

RELATED: Alyssa Wilson posts season’s best throws in nation in discus and shot put – at the same meet

According to MileSplit, the previous national outdoor record was 56-8 ½, set by Raven Saunders of Burke (Charleston, S.C.) at South Carolina’s Taco Bell Classic in 2014.

You can see video of Wilson’s amazing feat below.

Donovan Catholic senior Alyssa Wilson sets a new national outdoor record in the shot put, 57-3, at the Ocean County Championships. pic.twitter.com/2Nw32HUqvg — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) May 15, 2017

Heading into the competition, the UCLA-bound Wilson was ranked second all-time in shot put thanks to her previous outdoor best of 55-9 1/4, which she threw at New Balance Nationals Outdoor last spring. This past winter, Wilson became the only girl in high school history to break 57 feet when she broke the national indoor record with a throw of 57-5 1/2 at the Eastern State Championships. She also broke Saunders’ indoor mark with that throw.

The previous best outdoor throw in the nation was 54-3 ½ – tossed by Wilson, of course. Her throw of 55-3 ½ at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions last year was the state record.

You can take an eraser to all that now. Wilson is at the top of the list.