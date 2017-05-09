ALL-USA Watch: Alyssa Wilson posts season's best throws in nation in discus and shot put – at the same meet

A discus and shot put thrower in New Jersey continued her record-breaking pace over the weekend. And in this case, the records she was breaking were her own.

Oh, and she also now holds the season’s best throws in the entire country for both the discus and shot put.

Donovan Catholic (Toms River, N.J.) senior Alyssa Wilson added nearly seven feet to her state record in the discus Saturday at the Rowan University Open. According to NJ.com, Wilson’s throw of 182 feet is the top mark in the country this season and surpassed her previous state record of 175-1 that she tossed last spring at the Ocean County Championships.

Wilson was a member of the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Track and Field team, and she is certainly living up to the billing in her final high school season.

The UCLA-bound Wilson also owns the state record in the shot put and broke the national indoor record this winter when she threw a 57-5 1/2 at the Eastern State Championships, per NJ.com. On Saturday, Wilson moved closer to setting the national outdoor record in the shot put by throwing one 54-3 ½, the best mark in the nation this spring. Last year, Wilson threw a 55-3 1/2 at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions, which is the state record.

Per NJ.com, the national record in shot put is 56-8 ½, set by Raven Saunders of Burke (Charleston, S.C.) in 2014. In the discus, the national record was set in 2012 by Shelbi Vaughan of Mansfield (Texas) Legacy with a throw of 198-9.

At this rate, though, expect Wilson to threaten any record put in front of her.