ALL-USA Watch: Anthony Schwartz has eyes on national mark in 100 meters

Anthony Schwartz, from American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.), received an offer to play football at the University of Alabama on Wednesday afternoon, as he noted on Twitter.

That’s the same Anthony Schwartz who has his eyes on repeating as Florida’s 2A champion in the 100 and 200 meters, and the national record in the 100.

The state track and field regionals are this weekend in Florida with the state meet next weekend.

Schwartz was among the sprinters selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team.

Extremely blessed to say that I have received an offer from The University of Alabama #RollTide pic.twitter.com/nqPpTYRuOu — Anthony Schwartz (@anthony_flash10) April 26, 2017

Schwartz has the No. 1 time in the 100 this year at 10.15 seconds at the Florida Relays in early April. The state record is 10.19, by Marvin Bracy from Boone (Orlando). That was set in 2010.

“I’m trying to run 10.00,” Schwartz told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

That is the national high school record, owned by Trentavis Friday of Cherryville, N.C. He set that mark in 2014.

It was no surprise that Schwartz ran a sub-4.4 for the 40-yard dash during The Nike Opening Regional to take home the event’s “Fastest Man” title in February.

Schwartz, a 6-foot wide receiver, is up to 29 reported offers, having seen a surge in the last six weeks, including LSU, Michigan, Baylor, Louisville and Georgia among others. He has taken unofficial visits to Florida, Miami and Auburn this month.