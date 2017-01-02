ALL-USA Watch: Bailey Cartwright sets national record for assists in girls soccer

Bailey Cartwright from Greensburg (Pa.) Central Catholic has finished her high school career with the national record for career assists in girls soccer.

Her mark of 159 was certified by the National Federation of State High School Associations, and she was notified over the weekend.

The previous record of 153 was held by Leigh Murray from East Forsyth (Kernersville, N.C.), set from 1986-89.

A Notre Dame-bound forward, Cartwright was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Girls Soccer Team in August. The postseason ALL-USA team will be announced in the spring and encompasses players through the 2016-17 academic year.

Her 230 career goals are fourth nationally; the record is 316 by Esmeralda Gonzales from South Hills (Fort Worth). She played from 2013 through last winter.