ALL-USA Watch: Brie Oakley runs fastest ever outdoor high school 2 mile

Brie Oakley, who recently graduated from Grandview (Colo.), ran the fastest ever high school girls outdoor 2-mile at the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, according to MileSplit.

Oakley, who is headed to Cal, ran a 9:51.35, which also set the Brooks PR meet record. The former Brooks record is 9:53.54 by Bethan Knights in 2014. Knights now runs for Cal.

The only faster 2-mile was run indoors by Mary Cain in 2013 with a time 9:38.68.

Oakley is a two-time Colorado state champion in the 2-mile and recently won the 3,200 to help Grandview win the 5A state team title.