ALL-USA Watch: Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence punishes Calhoun County

Trevor Lawrence is pretty laid-back, unless someone provokes him. The Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback, considered the No. 1 pro-style passer in the 2018 class, was annoyed by a pregame tweet from Calhoun County (Edison) that hinted he was Cartersville’s whole team.

Lawrence threw four touchdown passes and ran for a touchdown in the first half of an eventual 58-6 win Friday. It was Cartersville’s 33rd consecutive victory.

Load up! Tonight, we travel south to take on Trevor Lawrence….I mean Cartersville in non-region action. Kickoff at 7:30 !! — Calhoun Football (@CalhounFootball) September 1, 2017

He left the game with his team up 51-0 in the second quarter. His night was surgically efficient: He completed 13 of 20 passes for 317 yards. For the season, he’s completed 43 of 62 passes for 750 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Lawrence found J’Kobe Orr on the fourth play of the game for a 56-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead. Following a touchdown run by Rico Frye, Lawrence threw a touchdown pass to E.J. Turner to put his team up 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

He made it 30-0 on another touchdown pass, this time to T.J. Horton. Just before the end of the quarter, Lawrence put Cartersville up 37-0 on a 6-yard run.

Frye’s second touchdown run, a 3-yarder, made it 44-0 in the second quarter. Lawrence and Frye hooked up on a screen pass that led to a 71-yard touchdown to make it 51-0 with 9:20 left in the second quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes (3-0) play at Westlake (Atlanta) next Friday.