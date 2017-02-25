ALL-USA Watch: Chennedy Carter pours in 38 to lead Timberview (Texas) to region final

Mansfield Timberview (Arlington, Texas) star forward Chennedy Carter put on an offensive clinic Friday, leading her team past The Colony, 62-50. Carter scored 38 points and pulled down 11 boards.

“She was just so dominating out there, especially in the first half,” Timberview coach Kit Kyle Martin told the Dallas Morning News.

Carter, a McDonald’s All American, scored 21 of her 38 points in the first half.

A fellow McDonald’s All American selection, Jade Williams, paced The Colony with seven points, seven blocks, and 10 rebounds.

Williams will play her college ball at Duke, while Carter is headed to Texas A&M.

Timberview will face Liberty (Frisco, Texas) in the Class 5A Region II final Saturday.