ALL-USA Watch: Collin Sexton drops 43 and clutch buzzer beater

Collin Sexton was back after missing two weeks with a concussion for Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.) for the Region 2AAAAAAA championship against Westlake (Atlanta) on Saturday.

Sexton, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason selection, scored 43 points and hit the game-tying three-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. He then had a huge dunk with three seconds left in OT to close out the 87-83 victory.

The game was a rematch of last year’s state title game, won by Westlake. Westlake also won an overtime game against Pebblebrook last month. Pebblebrook had lost the last six meetings between the teams.

“My head still hurt a lot, but I had to push through it and help my team win,” Sexton told the Marietta Daily Journal.