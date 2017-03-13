ALL-USA Watch: DeAndre Ayton leads Hillcrest to Grind Session championship

In his last game for Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix), DeAndre Ayton scored 29 points and had 22 rebounds to lead his team to The Grind Session’s North American championship in a 70-61 victory against The Rock (Gainesville, Fla.).

An Arizona signee, Ayton is scheduled to play in the McDonald’s All American Game in Chicago on March 29 and the Jordan Brand Classic in New York on April 14.

Sunday, Australian sophomore Josh Green and senior Alfred Hollins each added 15 for Hillcrest.

Hillcrest led 35-23 at halftime and managed to hold off The Rock’s repeated attempts at a comeback. The Rock had previously beaten Hillcrest twice this season

For The Rock, Darius Days had 20 points and eight rebounds and Jamari Wheeler had 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.