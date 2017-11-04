ALL-USA Watch: Five-star Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence breaks another Deshaun Watson record

Five-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be missing Deshaun Watson by a couple years when he heads to Clemson next fall.

Before he arrives, though, he will have the bulk of Watson’s old Ga. prep passing records.

Two weeks after he broke Watson’s record for career passing yardage, the Cartersville (Ga.) signal caller broke the state’s record for passing touchdowns in a 52-13 romp Friday night at Troup County (LaGrange, Ga.).

“It’s cool,” Lawrence told the Daily Tribune News Friday night. “I knew it was going to come eventually.”

Needing just one to tie Watson’s mark, Lawrence’s two TD throws Friday night gave him the new mark of 156 for his illustrious career. He tied the record on a nifty handoff/reverse combo in the first quarter that went back to Lawrence as he found a wide open Jackson Lowe for 54 yards, and he broke it in the fourth quarter on a 20-yard touch pass to J’Kobe Orr.

A candidate for the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence now has 2,848 passing yards and 36 touchdowns on the fall. His state record for career passing yards is now 13,460.

The victory clinched a sixth straight regional title for Cartersville (10-0), its 40th consecutive win and pushed Lawrence’s record as a starter to 49-1.