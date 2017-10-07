All-USA Watch: Five-star DE Micah Parsons also a stellar RB, scores 3 TDs in rout

It is no secret that Micah Parsons is among the most highly-touted defensive players in the country.

The No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, the Harrison (Pa.) senior defensive end will be wreaking havoc in opposing backfields for years to come.

As it turns out, he can also play a highly-effective brand of offense. As PennLive reports, Parsons didn’t play the entire second half of Friday night’s win over Chambersburg due in large part to his efficient first half. Playing running back, Parsons rushed for three touchdowns to set the table for his team’s 82-3 rout.

Parsons, a preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection and member of the midseason watch list for the All-USA Defensive Player of the Year, also recorded a first-half sack for the Cougars.

The second-half break was likely welcome for Parsons as, per PennLIve, he was slated to hop on a 5:30 a.m. flight out of Harrisburg to make his second official visit today. He told PennLive he plans to visit Nebraska for Saturday night’s showdown against Wisconsin.

“I’ve been there before so I’m going to let my parents see what it is all about,” Parsons said. “And, I want to see that sold-out stadium. They talk about their fans, and it’s all love out there, so I just can’t wait to see it for myself.”

Parsons added that he hopes to also take official visits to Penn State, Georgia and USC.