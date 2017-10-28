ALL-USA Watch: Five-star Micah Parsons dominates on both sides of ball

Micah Parsons continues to be perhaps the most imposing two-way force in the country.

The No. 5 overall recruit in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, the Harrisburg (Pa.) senior defensive end will be wreaking havoc in opposing backfields for years to come.

For now, he is a one-man wrecking ball on both sides of the line. His work in Friday night’s 48-14 win over Carlisle (Pa.) is his latest eye-opening performance.

Two huge TDs for @Micah_parsons23, one on offense and one on defense headline Harrisburg's win tonight. More coming up on @abc27News pic.twitter.com/Qy0F79vJpk — Ross Lippman (@Ross_Lippy) October 28, 2017

A candidate for the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year, Parsons proved Friday night why he could also be considered for the Offensive Player of the Year. The 6-3, 235-pounder dominated from the opening kickoff, scoring three first-half touchdowns that included the 65-yard scamper on the game’s first play from scrimmage as well as that 97-yard interception return.

How's this for a first play from scrimmage? @Micah_parsons23 takes a handoff and rumbles 65 yards for a score, 7-0 Harrisburg. Too good. pic.twitter.com/mE9vnO3St7 — Timothy Johnson (@tjj5009) October 27, 2017

How about another highlight for @Micah_parsons23 …reads the QB, undercuts throw and takes INT 97 yards to the house. 21-0. pic.twitter.com/nlaHj1ryIu — Timothy Johnson (@tjj5009) October 27, 2017

The win pushes the Cougars’ record to 9-0 as they try to get back to the state title game. Parsons, meanwhile, is spending his Saturday on an official visit to Oklahoma for the Sooners’ game vs. Texas Tech. He has already made trips to Nebraska and Ohio State, while Penn State, Alabama and Georgia also remain options.

Wherever Parsons decides to go, big plays are sure to follow.