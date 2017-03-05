ALL-USA Watch: Gable Stevenson wins third Minn. wrestling title in 10 seconds

Gable Stevenson from Apple Valley (Minn.) won his third consecutive state championship with a pin in 10 seconds of Brandon Frankfurth of Anoka.

Stevenson, who weighs about 245 pounds, was competing in the Class 3A 285-pound division.

“A heavyweight pinning somebody so quick really doesn’t happen,” Steveson told the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “Normally a heavyweight goes to triple-overtime, 0-0 match. So me going out there and putting on a show for the crowd, I think they really like it.”

Stevenson was among five midseason candidates for American Family Insurance ALL-USA Wrestler of the Year.