ALL-USA Watch: Hagen Danner leads Huntington Beach (Calif.) to Boras Classic title

Hagen Danner dominating on the mound on the UCLA campus was a sight many expected to see—though perhaps not this soon.

Danner, a candidate for the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Player of the Year, carried a no-hitter into the 7th-inning of Huntington Beach’s (Calif.) 4-1 victory against Bellarmine Prep (San Jose) in the final of the Boras Classic state tournament at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

The dominant right-hander has committed to play at UCLA, though he’s expected to be a high pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

“This place is awesome,” Danner told the Los Angeles Times of UCLA. “That’s why I committed here. That’s why I signed here.”

It remains to be seen, however, if Danner will pitch there again.