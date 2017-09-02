ALL-USA watch: Harrison (Ga.) QB Justin Fields' big game falls short

Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields ran for four touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough in a 45-42 loss Friday to crosstown rival North Cobb.

Fields, considered the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings, has seven rushing touchdowns and seven touchdown passes this season, but the Hoyas fell to 1-2. The Warriors are 3-0.

WATCH: Justin Fields scores on a 72-yard TD runhttps://t.co/8Qxks2mbez pic.twitter.com/nS2j5Cl7eL — Josh Newberg (@joshnewberg247) September 2, 2017

Fields had second-half touchdown runs of 72 yards and 3 yards. He also threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Steven Peterson that cut the Warriors’ lead to 42-34 midway through the third quarter. When a field goal extended North Cobb’s lead to 45-34, Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion pass to Dawson Brown trimmed the margin to 45-42.

He provided all of the Hoyas’ first-quarter points with two touchdown runs, the first a 15-yarder and the second a 2-yard plunge over the top to put Harrison up 13-7.

Justin Fields over the top and in for a touchdown. Updates: https://t.co/SQUAEEOp5S pic.twitter.com/SzHSbjm65g — Chris Nee (@CNee247) September 2, 2017

North Cobb quarterback Dillon Waye ran for two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass.