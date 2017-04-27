ALL-USA Watch: Potential No. 1 MLB pick Hunter Greene officially shut down

Now it is official.

Hunter Greene, potentially the No. 1 pick in the Major League Baseball Draft and this week’s Sports Illustrated cover boy, told Baseball America on Wednesday that he will not pitch again this season for Notre Dame (Huntington Beach, Calif.).

Coach Tom Dillard informed the team after Wednesday’s practice.

The move has been in the works for several week and is not a surprise.

Greene did not pitch in the Boras Classic. Dillard said that had been the plan and that he and Greene would make decisions on his status on a week-by-week basis. Greene was still throwing bullpen sessions.

Greene, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Team, threw 28 innings over five starts this season with 43 strikeouts and four walks. He allowed three earned runs.

He will continue to play shortstop and remains a key part of Notre Dame’s lineup. Notre Dame has a comfortable lead in the Mission League and has found young pitchers who can do the job with the CIF Southern Section playoffs looming.

According to Baseball America, Greene and his family have developed a strong relationship with the Minnesota Twins, who have the first pick. Reports have suggested that Greene would like to slide to No. 3 and the San Diego Padres, but that would mean the Twins and Cincinnati Reds would need to pass on him.