ALL-USA Watch: Kevin Knox goes off for 40 points, 20 boards with Roy Williams in the crowd

Tampa Catholic (Fla.) star Kevin Knox rarely fails to put on a show, but he was in rare form Wednesday.

Knox, playing in front of North Carolina coach Roy Williams, put up 40 points and snagged 20 rebounds in the Crusaders’ 92-67 win over the Villages in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Perhaps more impressive were Knox’s shooting numbers. He made 13-of-17 shots from the field, including a perfect 7-for-7 from three.

A five-star prospect, Knox is considering Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State, and others.