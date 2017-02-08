ALL-USA Watch: Michigan State signee Sidney Cooks reaches scoring milestone

Michigan State signee Sidney Cooks, the No. 5 player in the Class of 2017, reached a milestone Tuesday night.

The 6-4 forward from St. Joseph (Kenosha, Wis.) became the leading scorer in girls basketball in her county when she posted 24 points in a 59-24 victory against Racine Prairie.

Cooks has 1,683 points to break the mark of 1,681 points set by Madie Kaelber from Indian Trail (Kenosha). The team has three more games in the regular season before the postseason.

Cooks, a McDonald’s All American, was selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason team after averaging 23.1 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 2.9 assists as a junior as St. Joseph reached the state final. She also averaged 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Team USA in FIBA Americas U18 Championship last summer.