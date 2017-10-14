ALL-USA Watch: Minnesota commit Rashod Bateman breaks his Ga. school's receiving mark

Tift County (Tifton, Ga.) senior Rashod Bateman continues to establish himself as one of the best wide receivers not only in Georgia, but the country. Even in defeat.

A candidate for the 2017 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, Bateman proved why Friday night in a battle of 7-0 squads. The 6-1.5, 180-pound Minnesota commit amassed 214 yards and three touchdowns in his team’s 51-38 loss to Lowndes (Valdosta, Ga.).

With those 214 yards yards, Bateman now has 1,112 receiving yards on the season. That breaks his school’s mark of 1,000 set by Darrien Teals in 1984, per the Tifton Gazette.

It looks like Minnesota head coach P.J Fleck and the Golden Gophers have quite the find in Bateman.

The offers are still rolling in, but at the moment, he appears firmly committed to heading north for college.

Bateman and the 7-1 Blue Devils hope to bounce back next Friday night at Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.).