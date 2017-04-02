ALL-USA Watch: Mondo Duplantis sets pole vault junior world record

Although the outdoor track and field season is barely underway, Armand “Mondo” Duplantis has already cemented his place among the all-time high school greats.

The junior at Lafayette (La.) pole vaulted a world leading 19 feet 4 1/4 inches Saturday at the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, defeating 2015 world champion Shawn Barber of Canada.

Duplantis has now added nearly a foot to the all-time high school record — and is the world junior (under age 20) recordholder. He is the only teen to clear 19 feet and holds the 11 best high school vault performances – including exceeding 18-8 1/2 in his last five meets (indoors and outdoors). Chris Nilsen of Park Hills (Kansas City, Mo.) set the previous record of 18-4 1/2 last year.The son of previous high school record holder Greg Duplantis, Mondo, 17, has already been named to Sweden’s team for the IAAF World Championships in London in August (because of his mother’s heritage) – and is considered an early medal contender.

Greg, who also competed for Lafayette in 1981, clearing 17-11 3/4, which still ranks No. 11 all-time.

Mondo became the first high school vaulter to clear 18 feet indoors (18-0 1/2) last year, as a sophomore, and this year added more than a foot to that mark with a 19-1 clearance in March.