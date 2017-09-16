All-USA Watch: No. 1 recruit Justin Fields leads way for Harrison (Ga.) in rout

Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 49-0 rout of River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.) Friday night.

Fields, considered the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class according to the 247 Sports composite, now has 10 touchdown passes and eight rushing touchdowns this season for the 2-2 Hoyas.

After an off week that included an official visit to LSU last weekend, the five-star QB picked up right where he left off. All three of his TD throws were to Steven Peterson.

Justin Fields with a 63-yard TD pass to Steven Peterson (who Samford is here to watch) pic.twitter.com/Q3sOhiuJjI — Keith Niebuhr (@Keith247Sports) September 16, 2017

According to Dawg Nation, Fields took the first of five possible official visits last weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to see the Tigers beat Chattanooga.

Interestingly, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Fields was wearing an Auburn shirt under his pads Friday night while compiling 330 yards of total offense.