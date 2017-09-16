All-USA Watch: No. 1 recruit Justin Fields leads way for Harrison (Ga.) in rout

Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 49-0 rout of River Ridge (Woodstock, Ga.) Friday night.
Fields, considered the No. 1 recruit in the 2018 class according to the 247 Sports composite, now has 10 touchdown passes and eight rushing touchdowns this season for the 2-2 Hoyas.
RELATED: Don’t expect a warning from No. 1 prospect Justin Fields about his decision | No. 1 overall prospect Justin Fields humbled after receiving UA All-America jersey
After an off week that included an official visit to LSU last weekend, the five-star QB picked up right where he left off. All three of his TD throws were to Steven Peterson.
According to Dawg Nation, Fields took the first of five possible official visits last weekend, traveling to Baton Rouge to see the Tigers beat Chattanooga.
Interestingly, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Fields was wearing an Auburn shirt under his pads Friday night while compiling 330 yards of total offense.