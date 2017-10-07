All-USA Watch: On day of UGA commitment, No. 1 recruit Justin Fields turns in 7-TD performance

Before he even put on his pads, Friday was already a landmark day in Justin Fields’ young life. The five-star quarterback and consensus top recruit in the country had just committed to attend the University of Georgia.

Once he put those pads on, the Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) senior quarterback proceeded to showcase just what kind of a player the Bulldogs will be getting.

Hours after announcing his college choice at a pep rally at school, Fields did it all in leading the Hoyas to a 63-40 win over Sprayberry (Marietta, Ga.).

According to DawgNation, Fields completed 16 of 20 passes for 263 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the ball eight times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Just take a look at one of those TD runs below.

A preseason American Family Insurance ALL-USA selection and member of the midseason watch list for ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year, Fields has 29 total touchdowns in six games — an average of nearly five touchdowns a game.

It looks like the Bulldogs are getting a great one.