All-USA Watch: Penn State RB commit Ricky Slade Jr. scores 8 TDs on record-breaking night

A year ago, C.D. Hylton (Woodbridge, Va.) running back Ricky Slade Jr. ran for 20 touchdowns. On Friday night, he nearly halved that in one single game.

The senior running back raced for a school-record 353 yards on 13 carries and tied his own single-game school record of eight (!) touchdowns in a 64-35 victory over Charles J. Colgan (Manassas, Va.).

An Honorable Mention member of the All-USA Preseason Football Team, the Penn State-commit Slade is making his case to move onto a different list.

As InsideNoVa reports, Slade ran for five touchdowns, caught one for a score and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. He last scored eight touchdowns in a game during his freshman season against Patriot (Nokesville, Va.). That mark that he’s hit twice ranks fifth all-time in Virginia High School League history.

Friday night, Slade scored the final four touchdowns of the first quarter to help the Bulldogs (4-2) jump out to a 35-0 lead, finding the end zone on runs of 51, 56 and 21 yards before catching a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Keyshawn Copeland.

Slade then ripped off a 72-yard TD run at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter to make it 42-0. After opening the third quarter by returning the kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, he then ran for a 77-yard touchdown. Slade closed both the quarter and his prolific night by returning his second kickoff for a touchdown, this one for 92 yards.