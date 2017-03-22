ALL-USA Watch: Why DT P.J. Mustipher might have the best Twitter bio in high school football

How much does P.J. Mustipher, ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle in the Class of 2018, like to get after quarterbacks?

Let the McDonogh School (Owings Mills, Md.) junior’s Twitter bio and location answer that question.

The bio on @KingPJ55: Your quarterback will know me better than my mom does. The location: Somewhere sacking your QB.

The numbers back up the boasts as the 6-6, 285-pounder has had double-digit sacks the last two seasons. He was named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Maryland second team as a junior.

“The bio and location was just something I came up with on my couch. It was nothing special, honestly,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports. “I love to sack quarterbacks and that’s my job so why not make it known to any offensive lineman that their quarterback could be next?”

Mustipher says his Twitter description has become popular among friends, family, fans and within the hallways at McDonogh.

“People will see me in the hall and stop me and repeat what my bio says,” he says. “I’ve had fans from a school @ me on Twitter and tell me they like it.”

Mustipher has attrached attention for more than his Twitter feed. He has 16 reported offers, including Alabama, Maryland, Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Ohio State and spent last weekend at Michigan State. He is the younger brother of Notre Dame guard Sam Mustipher.

P.J.’s personality no doubt comes through beyond on social media. His Twitter bio also notes that he was a “McDonogh 2016 Oratory Finalist.”

“You had to write a persuasive essay first,” he said. “I did my essay on O.J. Simpson and the effects CTE could have on him. You present in front of the class and if you win you got to move on to being judged by teachers. If you won in that round, you got to present in front of the entire school. I included that in my bio because it lets people know I’m not just gifted on the field, I take my academics very seriously. Being a finalist was an accomplishment I was very proud of.”

As much as he loves to work in the trenches in football, Mustipher also loves wrestling. He is a two-time National Prep All-American after finishing in the top eight each of the last two years, including fourth last month at 285 pounds.

Extremely proud to say I'm a National Prep wrestling All-American what a season!! — Pj Mustipher (@KingPJ55) February 27, 2016

“Wrestling helps physically with so much in football such as hand fighting, leverage, and quickness, but what sticks out to me is the mental piece,” he said. “You’re one-on-one with another person who wants to win just as bad as you do and who has trained just as hard as you train so mentally the task becomes focusing and relaxing your mind to where your ready to go to war for six straight minutes.

“If you win or lose, it’s all you. The work you put in is what you get out, and that’s why I believe it’s such a great sport that provides a different aspect team sports can’t.”