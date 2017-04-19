ALL-USA Watch: Potential No. 1 MLB draft pick Hunter Greene could be done pitching for season

Hunter Greene, considered the potential No. 1 overall pick in June’s Major League Baseball Draft, could be done pitching for the season at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.), The Los Angeles Times reported.

Coach Tom Dill has promised to protect Greene’s arm and will make the decision on Greene’s availability. He is not scheduled to pitch in this week’s Boras Classic.

Greene, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Baseball selection, was 3-0 with a .075 ERA in five appearances and 43 strikeouts in 28 innings.

The Times notes that Notre Dame has found added pitching depth, making it less of a necessity for Greene to take the mound. He is the team’s shortstop when not pitching and among their best hitters.

Greene drove in three runs Tuesday in a 6-0 victory against Aliso Niguel in the opening round of the Boras Classic. He is hitting .308 with five doubles, three home runs and 19 RBI thus far.

A UCLA commit should he not turn pro after the draft, Greene hit .419 with 20 runs, 20 RBI and five homers last season and also had a 1.63 ERA and 5-3 record in 55.2 innings.