ALL-USA Watch: Sammy Watson breaks national record in 1k twice

Sammy Watson of Rush-Henrietta (Henrietta, N.Y.) broke her own national high school record in her fourth-place finish in the finals of the 1,000 meters at the USA Track & Field Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, N.M.

Watson finished in 2 minutes, 40.72 seconds on Sunday. Charlene Lipsey won the race in 2:37.97.

Her Sunday time broke the record she set Saturday in preliminaries of 2:43.18 by 2.46 seconds.

Before Watson’s big weekend, Sarah Bowman (now Brown) held the national high school record of 2:43.43. She set the time in 2005.

Watson didn’t compete in the New York State Championships due to a scheduling conflict with the USATF races.

The standout senior also holds the national high school records in the 600 meter (1:27.13) and the 800 meter (2:01.78) — all of which she set this indoor season.

