ALL-USA Watch: Tara Davis finishes career with three state titles within hours

Tara Davis brings the energy … always.
The CIF state track and field championships — her final high school meet — were going to be no exception.
The Agoura (Calif.) star won all three of her events:
“I didn’t really want to think about winning the state meet because then I push myself way too hard,” Davis told The Los Angeles Times. “I just had to do my own thing. I had to focus on my own events, just do what’s in my hands, and try to win them all.”
In the process, the senior gave Agoura High a second-place finish in the girls team standings for the second straight year. Davis earned 30 points (10 for each win), finishing only second to Long Beach Poly’s 31. Davis was second in the team category last season with 28 points.
Contributing: Ventura County Star