ALL-USA Watch: Tara Davis finishes career with three state titles within hours

Tara Davis goes 2 for 2, wins the 100h in 12.83. pic.twitter.com/QivGZmvS74 — Agoura Athletics (@AHS_Chargers) June 4, 2017

Tara Davis brings the energy … always.

The CIF state track and field championships — her final high school meet — were going to be no exception.

The Agoura (Calif.) star won all three of her events:

The University of Georgia-bound Davis started her day with a record-setting performance. Her wind-legal jump of 21 feet, 1 inch, broke the state record set by former Thousand Oaks High great Marion Jones, who had a 20-0.5 in 1993. Davis’ mark was also the second-best in high school history. She had a wind-aided 22-1.25 for the official winning mark to capture the state long jump title for the first time after finishing second last year. Davis then defended her state title in the 100-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 12.83 seconds – the fastest time in the event in high school history under all conditions. She finished by winning the state triple jump for the second straight time with a mark of 42-11.75. Davis’ five career state titles ties with a group of athletes (including former Rio Mesa star Angela Burnham) for sixth on the all-time individual girls list. Jones holds the record with nine state titles.

“I didn’t really want to think about winning the state meet because then I push myself way too hard,” Davis told The Los Angeles Times. “I just had to do my own thing. I had to focus on my own events, just do what’s in my hands, and try to win them all.”

In the process, the senior gave Agoura High a second-place finish in the girls team standings for the second straight year. Davis earned 30 points (10 for each win), finishing only second to Long Beach Poly’s 31. Davis was second in the team category last season with 28 points.

Contributing: Ventura County Star