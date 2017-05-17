ALL-USA Watch: Tara Davis ran a 100-meter hurdles race you've got to see

Agoura (Agoura Hills, Calif.) senior Tara Davis already broke Marion Jones’ California state record in the long jump last month. Her leap of 21-8 3/4 at the Ventura County track finals beat Jones’ old mark of 20-7 1/2.

At Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 prelims at Moorpark (Calif.), Davis showed she is a sight to behold running on the track as well. Her shot-out-of-a-cannon 100-meter hurdles race that you can see above was clocked at 12.89, the second-fastest all-conditions time in U.S. history.

Only the 12.84 run by Tia Jones of Walton (Marietta, Ga.) in 2000 is better.

According to MileSplit, Davis is just the fourth high school female to break 13 seconds in the event.

The University of Georgia-bound all-around track and field star is also No. 1 in the country in the long jump and No. 3 in the triple jump, per MileSplit.

There’s no telling what Davis will do next. Whatever it is, we will no doubt be impressed.