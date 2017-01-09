ALL-USA Watch: Tennessee-bound Rennia Davis reaches 2,000 points

Rennia Davis, a Tennessee commit from Ribault (Jacksonville), joined the 2,000-point club when she crossed the milestone in a 48-42 loss to South Broward.

scored my 2000th point tonight .. on the bright side 🙏🏾 — re.++® (@Legend_Hooper) January 7, 2017

The 6-2 Davis, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Selection, is averaging more than 26 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Ribault (15-3), which won the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals last season.

Davis is a three-time all-state selection in Florida and was named state Class 5A player of the year last season when she averaged 20.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. She also was among the few non-seniors on the ALL-USA teams.

She is part of a recruiting class for Tennessee that is ranked No. 1 in the nation by ESPN HoopGurlz and ProspectsNation.com.

“Rennia Davis is just a tremendous basketball player who can do a little bit of everything,” Tennessee coach Holly Warlick after Davis signed in November. “She is a great, great scorer and she’s an aggressive rebounder. She’s long and lanky and can really play on the defensive end.

“I think she’s not tapped the potential of how good she’s going to be.”

Davis has a 3.8 grade point average and will leave high school with a college associate degree as part of an academic program at Ribault.

Contributing: Knoxville News-Sentinel