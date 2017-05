Sam Worley, from Comal Canyon (New Braunfels, Texas), became the seventh high school runner to run faster than 1:50 in the 800 meters and also clock faster than nine minutes in the 3,200 meters, according to MileSplit.

Worley, a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason Boys Track and Field Team, ran 1:49 and 8:51, respectively, at the Texas Region 4 6A meet.

Also on that list: legendary runner Alan Webb, who ran 1:47 and 8:42.