ALL-USA Watch: Trae Young scores career-high 65 points, 40 in first half

NORMAN, Okla. — Before Friday night’s game against Edmund Memorial (Edmund, Okla.), Trae Young was honored for eclipsing the 2,500-point mark for his career, but by the game’s end, he’d added to that point total substantially.

Despite sitting with more than four minutes left in regulation, Young scored 65 points to lead Norman North (Norman, Okla.) past the Bulldogs 103-67. Forty points came in the first half.

“I was feeling it tonight,” Young said. “I got shots to drop early and after that I was feeling like I couldn’t miss.”

Young’s 65 bested his previous career high of 60 points last season. It also is the most points scored in Oklahoma 6A, beating his own record.

Coming into the game Young, a McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All American, was averaging 42 points per game. He had scored 44 earlier this week with Kansas coach Bill Self in the stands.

“It definitely feels good to have a game like this,” said Young, who is ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100. “The biggest thing was that we got the win. It was a fun game and it’s fun to get the hot hand like that, but I’m just happy we got the win.”